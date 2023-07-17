trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636664
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left from his residence in Delhi to attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17. The first round of meetings is scheduled to take place on July 17 and the second round at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru on July 18.
