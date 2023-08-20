trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651161
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at ‘Veer Bhumi’ on Aug 20. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also paid tributes to late Congress stalwart. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian politician who served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989.
