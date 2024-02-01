trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716480
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns Hemant Soren's Arrest, Alleges Political Vendetta by PM Modi and Amit Shah

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
In response to the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes the move as part of what he calls "PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's politics of harassment and revenge." Ramesh alleges misuse of investigative agencies, stating, "ED and CBI are the brothers of PM Modi," and accuses them of targeting political opponents.

