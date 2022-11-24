NewsVideos

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi teaches Priyanka Gandhi Archery in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been in the news for the last few months for 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra. Many photos and videos of Rahul Gandhi have become the topic of discussion during this 'Yatra'. Now one such video of him is going viral and in this video his sister Priyanka Gandhi is also seen along with Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, in the video, a bow and arrow can be seen in the hands of both of them, which has started a strong discussion.

