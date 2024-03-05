trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727601
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Congress MP from Varanasi, MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. The event was marked by the presence of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, along with party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anil Baluni.

