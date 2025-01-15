Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2843938https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/congress-new-office-creates-stir-2843938.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress' New Office creates stir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress New Headquarter Update: Ruckus broke out at the new office of Congress. Posters of Manmohan Singh have been put up outside the office.

All Videos

Kejriwal makes appeal to Delhi ahead of filing nomination
Play Icon09:14
Kejriwal makes appeal to Delhi ahead of filing nomination
Taal Thok Ke: What are the challenges for BJP in Delhi Elections?
Play Icon43:06
Taal Thok Ke: What are the challenges for BJP in Delhi Elections?
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Play Icon05:30
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
Play Icon42:42
Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
Play Icon08:06
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh

Trending Videos

Kejriwal makes appeal to Delhi ahead of filing nomination
play icon9:14
Kejriwal makes appeal to Delhi ahead of filing nomination
Taal Thok Ke: What are the challenges for BJP in Delhi Elections?
play icon43:6
Taal Thok Ke: What are the challenges for BJP in Delhi Elections?
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
play icon5:30
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
play icon42:42
Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
play icon8:6
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK