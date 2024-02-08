trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719054
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Releases 'Black Paper' Critiquing Modi Government: The Congress is poised to present its perspective on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10 years of governance, countering the BJP-led Centre's 'White Paper,' as reported by news agency ANI, citing reliable sources

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
Play Icon00:53
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:07
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks on Kashi and Mathura dispute
Play Icon07:43
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks on Kashi and Mathura dispute

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
play icon0:53
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:7
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks on Kashi and Mathura dispute
play icon7:43
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks on Kashi and Mathura dispute