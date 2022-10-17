Congress Presidential Poll: Jairam Ramesh calls election day ‘historic’

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

With voting for Congress Presidential Election ongoing on October 17, party’s General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh called the election day as “historic”. “Congress party is the only political party to hold elections for its president. This is a historic day. Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote in Ballari during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to cast her vote around 11 am,” he said.