Congress Presidential Poll: Jairam Ramesh calls election day ‘historic’

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
With voting for Congress Presidential Election ongoing on October 17, party’s General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh called the election day as “historic”. “Congress party is the only political party to hold elections for its president. This is a historic day. Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote in Ballari during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to cast her vote around 11 am,” he said.

