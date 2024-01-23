trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713065
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
In Thane, Maharashtra, Congress workers stage a protest condemning the reported attack on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi,The Congress, claiming an "attack" by BJP supporters during the yatra, stands firm, with Rahul Gandhi stating that his party is not intimidated by the prime minister or the Assam chief minister.

Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement
Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act

