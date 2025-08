videoDetails

Congress tried to ‘make Hindus appear as terrorists’ after Malegaon blast

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Congress has once again made a sharp attack on Sanatan. Congress leader Prithviraj Chauhan has once again used words like Hindu terrorism, Sanatan terrorist. BJP is attacking on this, BJP has accused Congress of adopting the policy of appeasement.