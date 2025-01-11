Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2842538https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/controversy-erupts-over-shahabuddin-razvis-statement-2842538.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Controversy erupts over Shahabuddin Razvi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Only 48 hours are left... the world's biggest festival... the biggest gathering... and then the grand beginning of Mahakumbh will begin... Mahakumbh will continue for 45 days... in these 45 days as many people are going to come as So many countries in the world do not have the population...but the controversies being raised regarding Mahakumbh are not ending...a conspiracy is being made to convert Hindus into Muslims...Shahabuddin Razvi is a Maulana of UP. Barelvi...who has started making statements a week before the start of Maha Kumbh...is preparing for Muslim conversion in the first Kumbh

All Videos

Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
Play Icon04:06
Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
Taal Thok Ke: New Controversy erupts over Mahakumbh
Play Icon43:11
Taal Thok Ke: New Controversy erupts over Mahakumbh
Watch Exclusive Poadcast of PM Modi
Play Icon04:35
Watch Exclusive Poadcast of PM Modi
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Delhi Elections Date
Play Icon43:19
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Delhi Elections Date
Baat Pate Ki: Politics Sparks Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark On Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon40:35
Baat Pate Ki: Politics Sparks Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark On Priyanka Gandhi

Trending Videos

Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
play icon4:6
Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
Taal Thok Ke: New Controversy erupts over Mahakumbh
play icon43:11
Taal Thok Ke: New Controversy erupts over Mahakumbh
Watch Exclusive Poadcast of PM Modi
play icon4:35
Watch Exclusive Poadcast of PM Modi
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Delhi Elections Date
play icon43:19
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Delhi Elections Date
Baat Pate Ki: Politics Sparks Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark On Priyanka Gandhi
play icon40:35
Baat Pate Ki: Politics Sparks Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark On Priyanka Gandhi
NEWS ON ONE CLICK