Convoy carrying Atiq Ahmed reaches Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the MP-MLA Court of Prayagraj yesterday in the Umesh Pal murder case. After the announcement of the sentence, Atiq is being taken back from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. At present, Atiq is passing through Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and is expected to reach Sabarmati Jail by evening.