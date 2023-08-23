trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652694
Couple Got In A Brawl With Restaurant Owner And Tourists In Goa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
A man & a woman abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim. When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress: North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan.
