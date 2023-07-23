trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639307
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The residence of an international cricket bookie named Anant Jain was raided by Nagpur Police in Maharashtra on July 22
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
play icon2:43
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
play icon8:59
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
play icon3:19
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
play icon12:42
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
Swati Maliwal angry on Biren government
play icon2:30
Swati Maliwal angry on Biren government
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
play icon2:43
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
play icon8:59
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
play icon3:19
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
play icon12:42
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
Swati Maliwal angry on Biren government
play icon2:30
Swati Maliwal angry on Biren government