videoDetails

Crimea bridge attack 2022: Russia repairs part of the damaged bridge in the explosion

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Recently, Russia repaired part of the damaged automobile lane of the Crimea bridge and opened it for drivers. President Vladimir Putin drove across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula less than 2 months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief's showcase infrastructure projects.