Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi holds meeting with District Magistrate, BJP leaders

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Amid the increasing threat of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi held a meeting with District Magistrate and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party in Dwarka. As per Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make a landfall in Saurashtra and Kutch on June 15 as a severe cyclonic storm.

