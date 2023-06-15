NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Mighty Cyclone To Make Landfall Today, Over 74,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat | Zee News English

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
As a precaution, the Gujarat administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast. Disaster management units have also been deployed for rescue and relief measures.

