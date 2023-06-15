NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy: Mighty Cyclone To Make Landfall Today, Over 74,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat | Zee News English

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
As a precaution, the Gujarat administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast. Disaster management units have also been deployed for rescue and relief measures. Watch the full video...

All Videos

Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat
play icon4:59
Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC
play icon3:59
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC
Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Students Jump From the Third Floor Of The Building
play icon1:21
Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Students Jump From the Third Floor Of The Building
Cyclone Biparjoy moving faster towards India, high tide in sea.
play icon4:45
Cyclone Biparjoy moving faster towards India, high tide in sea.
Coaching Center catches fire due to short circuit in AC, many children trapped
play icon13:51
Coaching Center catches fire due to short circuit in AC, many children trapped

Trending Videos

Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat
play icon4:59
Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC
play icon3:59
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC
Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Students Jump From the Third Floor Of The Building
play icon1:21
Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Students Jump From the Third Floor Of The Building
Cyclone Biparjoy moving faster towards India, high tide in sea.
play icon4:45
Cyclone Biparjoy moving faster towards India, high tide in sea.
Coaching Center catches fire due to short circuit in AC, many children trapped
play icon13:51
Coaching Center catches fire due to short circuit in AC, many children trapped