Cyclone Biparjoy: Several Injured And More Than 900 Villages Experience Darkness As Storm Makes Landfall

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to weaken further by Friday (June 16) morning and move into a depression in the subsequent evening, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD officials said that the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan today.

