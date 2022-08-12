NewsVideos

Dad was like, 'It's OK. No problem," Tejashwi's comments on wife Rachel Godinho: 7 facts about her

Tejashwi was doubtful of receiving his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav's permission, but marrying a Christian girl was not an issue for Lalu Prasad Yadav. Here are five facts about Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rachel Godinho

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Tejashwi was doubtful of receiving his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav's permission, but marrying a Christian girl was not an issue for Lalu Prasad Yadav. Here are five facts about Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rachel Godinho

All Videos

Clinque: A perfect place for all your parties
Clinque: A perfect place for all your parties
Why did the Taliban close girls' schools and freedom in Afghanistan? | Zee English News | World
Why did the Taliban close girls' schools and freedom in Afghanistan? | Zee English News | World
India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?
India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?
Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?
1H6:18
Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?
India@75: The impact of the White Revolution on India's dairy industry
India@75: The impact of the White Revolution on India's dairy industry

Trending Videos

Clinque: A perfect place for all your parties
Why did the Taliban close girls' schools and freedom in Afghanistan? | Zee English News | World
India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?
1H6:18
Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?
India@75: The impact of the White Revolution on India's dairy industry