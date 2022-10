Dalai Lama attends annual offering to Guru Padmasambhava in Dharamshala

Updated: Oct 10, 2022

The 14th Dalai Lama attended the annual offering to Guru Padmasambhava in Dharamshala of Himachal Pradesh on October 09. The Dalai Lama attended the final day of the five-day offerings. He also performed the rituals.