Dam Burst in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

The day-long rain in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday caused a flash flood in the Malana Valley. Due to the continuous heavy rains here, the rivers and streams are in spate and the situation has reached close to the danger mark. The only foot bridge for Baladhi village of Manikaran Valley has been washed away in the Malana ravine, due to which the movement of villagers has come to a complete halt.