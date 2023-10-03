trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670212
“Data collected by Chandrayaan-3 is wealth for scientists across the world…”, says ISRO Scientist

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
ISRO Scientists, while talking about the Chandrayaan-3 mission said that the payloads collected a lot of data about the moon and it is like a wealth for all the scientists across the world.
