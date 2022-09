Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging

With the Apple launching its new iPhone 14, it remains to be seen how the new satellite service will pan out. Watch the video to understand more about the service.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

With the Apple launching its new iPhone 14, it remains to be seen how the new satellite service will pan out. Watch the video to understand more about the service.