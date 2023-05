videoDetails

Deepika Padukone Makes Global Impression, Appears On Cover Of 'TIME' Magazine

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Bollywood's Diva Deepika Padukone sure takes over the internet when she drops new pics on her social media and now, she has gone global, again. Recently the actress turned cover girl for a leading magazine, posed in a stunning suit and fans are in love.