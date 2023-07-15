trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635790
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Defense cooperation strong pillar of bilateral ties, France important partner in ‘Make in India’: PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Noting that defense ties have been a strong pillar of relations between India and France and a symbol of deep trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 talked about the possibilities of co-development and said the two countries together want to fulfill “not just ours but also requirements of other friendly countries”. Addressing a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said France is an important partner in ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
play icon1:56
Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
play icon2:6
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
play icon10:11
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
play icon1:56
Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
play icon2:6
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
play icon10:11
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?