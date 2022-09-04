Delhi: A worker perishes at a building site in Mustafabad as a wall collapses

On September 3, a wall at a building site in the Mustafabad region fell, killing a 25-year-old labourer working there. Manoj Kumar has been named as the deceased. In the accident, two additional labourers also suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital close to Shastri Park.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

