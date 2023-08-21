trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651656
Delhi: Administration demolishes Temple under anti-encroachment drive in Geeta Colony

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
A temple was demolished under an anti-encroachment drive taken by the Delhi administration in Delhi’s Geeta Colony on August 21. Police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order. Notably, the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal settlements in the Geeta Colony.
