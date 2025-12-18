videoDetails

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis:AQI Hits 498 ‘Severe Plus’GRAP-IV Restrictions,₹10,000 Relief for Workers

Delhi is under a ‘Severe Plus’ air quality emergency with AQI levels touching 498. As the government enforces strict GRAP-IV restrictions and fines up to ₹5 lakh, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa warns violators. To support those affected by the construction ban, a ₹10,000 relief package has been announced for workers. Learn critical health advice from AIIMS doctors, including why you must switch to N95 masks and avoid morning walks to protect your lungs from toxic PM2.5 smog.