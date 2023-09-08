trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659473
Delhi: Areas in vicinity of Akshardham temple beautified ahead of G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Ahead of the much-awaited G20 Summit in New Delhi, areas near Akshardham temple were beautified. Also, security was beefed up around the area in wake of the summit. On September 09-10, India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Leaders from G20 nations will attend the summit. India assumed the G20 presidency on Dec 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.
