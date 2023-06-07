NewsVideos
Delhi: Police Found Dead Bodies Of Two Children Inside Wooden Box

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Bodies of two children, aged 7 and 8 years, were found in a wooden box in a factory in Jamia Nagar of Delhi, a police official said on Tuesday.

