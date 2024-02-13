trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720805
Delhi Chalo Farmer Protest: Tractor Convoy Heads to Shambhu Border in Protest

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, are on the move with their tractors, heading towards the Shambhu border near Ambala. Responding to the 'Chalo Delhi' protest call by farmer unions, they stand united in their various demands

Kisan Andolan 2024: 'Goli Maro, Lathi Maro...we will definitely go to Delhi', says Kisan Neta
Farmer Protest 2024: SC Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers
Farmers Protest: Delhi Border पर शुरू हुआ Kisan Andolan, किसान नेता ने दिया बड़ा बयान
Section 144 implemented in 15 districts of Haryana
Farmers make serious allegations against government ahead of protest
