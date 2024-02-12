trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720643
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
In anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest, police conducted a tear gas mock drill at the Shambu border. The drill aimed to enhance law enforcement readiness for crowd control during the upcoming protest,The farmers' call for the 'Delhi Chalo' movement has been a focal point of discussions, and authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure safety and security.

