Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
As parts of Delhi reel under a flood-like situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by Delhi PWD Minister Atishi visited a relief camp at Mori Gate. “Water has entered houses in several low-lying areas. We have set up relief camps for those who are affected. Six districts in Delhi have been affected by floods.
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
play icon3:28
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
play icon2:55
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
play icon2:17
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
play icon4:2
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
play icon1:1
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
