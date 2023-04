videoDetails

Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Jantar Mantar to support Wrestlers Protest

| Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that the sports person who has won the medals is protesting because the BJP leader harries the Sportswomen. Anybody who did wrong with women should be punished. He even says why PM Modi is supporting him.