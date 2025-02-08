Advertisement
Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's grand celebration on bumper victory

|Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP chief and former Delhi CM has lost the election from New Delhi seat. He has been defeated by BJP's Pravesh Verma by more than three thousand votes. Big setback for AAP, Kejriwal lost badly from New Delhi seat. The wait for the results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is now over, as the counting of votes has started now. First of all, counting is being done on postal ballots. This time there is a tough competition between Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in the electoral field. This election is considered very important in Delhi politics, as Kejriwal indirectly accused BJP of trying to include AAP candidates in the party.

