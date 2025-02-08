Advertisement
Delhi Election Results 2025:Thanks to people of Kalkaji, Says Atishi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Delhi Election Results 2025: Atishi got a big victory from Kalkaji seat. The wait for the results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is now over, as the counting of votes has started now. First of all, counting is being done on postal ballots. This time there is a tough competition between Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in the electoral field. This election is considered very important in Delhi politics, as Kejriwal indirectly accused the BJP of trying to include AAP candidates in the party.

