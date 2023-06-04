NewsVideos
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Showing their concerns over the polluted River Yamuna, several Delhi Ministers along with the locals gathered to clean the river on June 04. Along with the cleanliness drive, the volunteers also carried banners showing their aim to clean the holy river along with slogans about the same.

