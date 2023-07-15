trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635794
Delhi flood: Water persists in Yamuna’s adjoining areas, IMD predicts more rains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on July 15 in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a slight decline. Incessant rainfall has led to waterlogged roads and flood-like situations in many areas of the national capital.
