Delhi Flood: Yamuna continues to overflow, expected to come below danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Yamuna River continued to overflow and several areas remained inundated on July 17. However, the water level of the Yamuna River continued to recede on July 16. It was recorded at 205.50 metres at 11 pm at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul). Though the water level is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, it is expected to come down soon. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1,606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons. Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps.
