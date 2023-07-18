trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636884
Delhi: Gujarat CM meets Egyptian delegation headed by Egypt FM Dr Mohamed Maait

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel on July 17 met with an Egyptian delegation headed by Dr Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance of Egypt. During the meeting, discussions took place on ways to strengthen cooperation in various areas.
