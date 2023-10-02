trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669722
Delhi LG VK Saxena Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birthdays

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena paid floral tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Rajghat and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on 2nd October on their birth anniversary.
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News
PM Modi Mega Rally LIVE Coverage
PM Modi Mega Rally LIVE Coverage
Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat On Gandhi Jayanti
Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat On Gandhi Jayanti
Old Is Gold: Sangeeta Bijlani Makes Ravishing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
Old Is Gold: Sangeeta Bijlani Makes Ravishing Appearance At Mumbai Airport

