videoDetails

Delhi-NCR Earthquake 2025: 4.0 magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR, strong tremors felt across region

| Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

At 5:36 in the morning, when most of the population of Delhi-NCR was sleeping, Delhi started shaking...earthquake-earthquake noises started being heard...panic spread...suddenly a loud rumbling sound was heard...along with the rumbling, window panes and furniture also started shaking...people started running out of their houses...in just a few seconds, the streets of Delhi-NCR were filled with people early in the morning...those who were sleeping were shaken awake...children, adults, old people all woke up from sleep and rushed out of their houses...