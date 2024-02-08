trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719297
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi-Noida Border Traffic Affected by Farmer's Protest March

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Follow Us
A significant traffic jam is reported in Noida due to the ongoing farmers' protest and their subsequent march to Parliament. Commuters are advised to plan alternate routes.

All Videos

'PM Modi is not an OBC by birth...', claims Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon02:14
'PM Modi is not an OBC by birth...', claims Rahul Gandhi
'Who is Pandava and who is Kaurava...', says Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi
Play Icon01:58
'Who is Pandava and who is Kaurava...', says Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi
Noida Police stopped farmers on Mahamaya Flyover
Play Icon02:01
Noida Police stopped farmers on Mahamaya Flyover
Know when coups have taken place in the history of Pakistan
Play Icon00:39
Know when coups have taken place in the history of Pakistan
ED issues summons to Dheeraj Sahu in Hemant Soren case
Play Icon02:53
ED issues summons to Dheeraj Sahu in Hemant Soren case

Trending Videos

'PM Modi is not an OBC by birth...', claims Rahul Gandhi
play icon2:14
'PM Modi is not an OBC by birth...', claims Rahul Gandhi
'Who is Pandava and who is Kaurava...', says Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi
play icon1:58
'Who is Pandava and who is Kaurava...', says Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi
Noida Police stopped farmers on Mahamaya Flyover
play icon2:1
Noida Police stopped farmers on Mahamaya Flyover
Know when coups have taken place in the history of Pakistan
play icon0:39
Know when coups have taken place in the history of Pakistan
ED issues summons to Dheeraj Sahu in Hemant Soren case
play icon2:53
ED issues summons to Dheeraj Sahu in Hemant Soren case