Delhi: Piyush Goyal launches 'One District One Product' gift catalogue, storefront

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on August 29 launched the 'One District One Product' gift catalogue and storefront at an event in Delhi. While addressing the event, the Union Minister said that the success of Uttar Pradesh with the 'One District One Product' program will help other states understand its vast potential. “The success of Uttar Pradesh with the 'One District One Product' program will help other states understand its immense potential. It has a power that needs to be unleashed. Convergence is a critical component of all our efforts,” he said. The UP government's One District One Product programme aimed at encouraging indigenous and specialised products and crafts.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
