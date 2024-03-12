NewsVideos
Delhi Police and RAF Conduct Flag March In Seelampur Area After CAA Implementation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Watch: Delhi Police, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), organizes a flag march in the Seelampur area of Delhi following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The security measure aims to maintain law and order in the region.

