Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery
The Delhi police on September 02 arrested three persons from Rajasthan in connection with a robbery case in Paharganj. The robbery took place on September 01 when a gold courier service owner and his associate were returning to their vehicle parked in the area. Jewellery worth Rs 6 cr recovered were recovered from their possession. A case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) had been registered in this regard.
