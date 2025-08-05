Advertisement
Delhi Police arrested 5 Bangladeshis for trying to enter Red Fort forcibly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
5 Bangladeshis arrested from Red Fort, Delhi. Accused of living illegally in India. Accused are aged between 20 and 25 years.

