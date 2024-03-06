NewsVideos
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Delhi Police team at PS Rajouri Garden successfully seized an SUV involved in reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road. Acting on a complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden, an FIR under Section 279 of the IPC has been registered.

