Delhi Pollution Crisis: No PUC No Fuel Rule Starts Today | 50% WFH Enforced & New Vehicle Bans

Delhi is under a strict pollution crackdown! In this video, Preet Singh from ZeeNewsEnglish breaks down the latest anti-pollution measures. From the "No PUC, No Fuel" mandate at petrol pumps to the return of 50% Work From Home (WFH) for private and govt offices, find out how these changes affect you. We also cover the entry ban on outside BS-VI vehicles, the IIT Madras "smog-eating" tech, and the Google Maps partnership to tackle traffic congestion. Stay informed and check your PUC certificate today